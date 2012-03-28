ATHENS, March 28 Greek metals group Mytilineos
will bid for state-owned gas company DEPA together
with Greece's second-biggest oil refiner Motor Oil,
the company said on Wednesday.
"Mytilineos will submit a letter expressing interest,
jointly with Motor Oil and M&M Natural Gas Co to acquire 100
percent of DEPA Group excluding its fully-owned gas grid
operator DESFA," Mytilineos said in a bourse filing.
Greece invited bids for state-owned gas company DEPA in
February as part of a plan to raise 19 billion euros from
privatisations by 2015.
DEPA is active in wholesale, trading and supply of gas to
retail and industrial clients. Its wholly owned subsidiary DESFA
operates a high pressure gas transport network and liquified
natural gas facilities in Greece.
(Writing by Ingrid Melander)