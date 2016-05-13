May 13 MYUNGMOON PHARM CO.,LTD :

* Says rights issue of 4.5 million common shares of par value 500 won each

* Says issue price of 3,985 won per share, for proceeds of 17.89 billion won for facility funds

* Employee stock ownership association's preferred right to purchase the new shares at an allocation rate of 20 pct on June 10

* Shareholders of record on June 2 will have rights to purchase 0.19313652 rights share for each share held during July 7 to July 8

* Listing date of July 29 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/kCpDXu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)