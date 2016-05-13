BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 13 MYUNGMOON PHARM CO.,LTD :
* Says rights issue of 4.5 million common shares of par value 500 won each
* Says issue price of 3,985 won per share, for proceeds of 17.89 billion won for facility funds
* Employee stock ownership association's preferred right to purchase the new shares at an allocation rate of 20 pct on June 10
* Shareholders of record on June 2 will have rights to purchase 0.19313652 rights share for each share held during July 7 to July 8
* Listing date of July 29 for the new shares
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/kCpDXu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.