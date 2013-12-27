By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Dec 27 German Bunds fell on Friday as
further signs of improvement in the U.S. economic outlook
reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will steadily
withdraw its bond-buying stimulus next year.
Data on Thursday showed a fall in U.S. jobless claims and a
rise in holiday retail sales, prompting more weakness in Bunds
and Treasuries, which have been under selling pressure since the
Fed said last week it will start trimming stimulus in January.
Bund futures were last 53 ticks lower at 139.22. In
the United States, 10-year T-note yields were flat
at just below 3 percent, having risen more than half a
percentage point in the past two months.
"Bonds are not particularly popular at the moment,
especially in the U.S.," one trader said. He expected low
volumes due to the year-end holidays.
The 3 percent level in U.S. T-note yields was last hit in
September on anticipation that the Fed could start trimming
asset purchases. Prior to that, the level was last reached back
in mid-2011 just before the euro zone crisis escalated,
prompting investors to buy assets perceived as safe havens, such
as Treasuries and Bunds.
With the euro zone crisis abating and the U.S. recovery
seemingly gathering speed, some analysts predict U.S. yields
will rise further next year.
"In the U.S. I think yields could continue to grind higher,
especially if data continues to improve," said Anders Svendsen,
chief analyst at Nordea.
"But there's a huge difference between the U.S. and the euro
zone. In the euro zone we need more confirmation that the
recovery is on track before we see Bund yields significantly
above 2 percent."
Svendsen also said the European Central Bank will attempt to
support the economic recovery by being "extremely dovish" in a
bid to decouple euro zone yields from their U.S. peers.
Italian 10-year yields were 5 basis points
higher at 4.23 percent as investors made room in their books for
the last debt sales of the year.
Italy will offer 8 billion euros of Treasury bills and up to
3 billion euros of zero-coupon bonds (CTZs) at its regular
end-month auction on Dec. 27. On Monday it will offer up to 5.5
billion euros of five- and 10-year bonds.