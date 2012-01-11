* Revenue up 2.3 percent in 19 weeks
LONDON Jan 11 N Brown, the
British internet and catalogue home shopping firm, returned to
sales growth in the run-up to Christmas, though to achieve this
it had to step-up promotions.
The Manchester, northwest England, based company, which
targets mature and larger customers, said on Wednesday revenue
increased 2.3 percent in the 19 weeks to Jan. 7, with
like-for-like revenue, excluding sales from new stores, up 2.0
percent.
That compares with a like-for-like sales fall of 1.5 percent
in the six weeks to Oct. 8.
The firm said additional promotional activity to drive sales
growth will reduce the rate of gross margin for the year to
March 3. It is expected to be almost one percentage point below
last year's level.
N Brown said its two Simply Be concept stores had been well
received and it has committed to five more stores in 2012.
It said international sales had met expectations in the
United States.
With British shoppers' disposable incomes squeezed by rising
prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures,
store chains generally had a tough Christmas, using early sales
to attract customers. They do not expect 2012 to be much
better.
N Brown, whose other brands include Jacamo, Marisota and
Oxendales, said it would deliver full year results in line with
expectations subject to a reasonable reaction from customers to
new spring catalogues.
Shares in N Brown, which have lost 20 percent of their value
over the last year, closed at 242 pence on Tuesday, valuing the
business at 685 million pounds.