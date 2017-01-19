(Adds details, updates shares)

Jan 19 British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc posted a 4.1 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by strong demand for its women's clothing brands and solid online sales.

Shares in the company rose more than 10 percent to their highest in nearly three weeks on the London Stock Exchange, and were among the top performers on the FTSE Mid Cap index.

The company said revenue at Simply Be, its women's wear brand, grew in double digits year-on-year, helped by a strong online marketing campaign.

Online sales rose 12 percent and accounted for 70 percent of group revenue, Chief Executive Angela Spindler said in a statement.

N Brown said group revenue for the 18 weeks to Dec. 31 rose while revenue from its three power brands - JD Williams, Simply Be and Jacamo - rose 10 percent.

N Brown, whose brands target women aged 30 and above, and those of a larger frame, has reduced its range of household and electrical items to focus on fashion in recent years, and is moving away from catalogues to online.

The company focuses on larger sizes and older age group customers through its Jacamo and Simply Be brand to stand out in the UK's clothing industry.

N Brown's much smaller rival, Bonmarche Holding Plc , which serves the 50-plus women's clothing market, reported a 4 percent slide in half-year revenue in November and said market conditions were "very difficult."

The company cut its full-year product gross-margin outlook to between minus 100 basis points and minus 150 basis points, from an earlier estimate of minus 50 basis points and minus 150 basis points.

N Brown said it was "comfortable" with current market expectations for the year.

According to company-complied estimates, current consensus for pretax profit for the year is 79.5 million pounds ($97.9 million).

It posted a pretax profit of 84.5 million pounds last year.

The company will report full-year results on April 27

N Brown shares were up 7.7 percent at 219 pence at 0924 GMT. ($1 = 0.8120 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Sunil Nair)