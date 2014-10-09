Oct 9 N Brown Group Plc, a British plus-size clothing home-shopping group, forecast full-year pretax profit below market estimates and said it saw weak sales at the beginning of the second half.

Citing an unseasonably warm start to the autumn/winter season, the company said it now expected pretax profit in the range of 88 million pounds ($142.2 million) to 92 million pounds for the year ending March 2015.

Analysts on average were expecting full-year pretax profit of 103.4 million pounds, on revenue of 870.7 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Like-for-like sales were down 0.5 percent, while pretax profit declined 3.2 percent to 42.7 million pounds for the 26 weeks to ended Aug. 30, the company said. (1 US dollar = 0.6189 British pound) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)