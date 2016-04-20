April 20 British plus-size fashion retailer N
Brown Group Plc expects a hit of about 3 million pounds
($4.31 million) on full-year profit before tax in the new
financial year, and said trading so far has been subdued.
N Brown, known for its brands SimplyBe and JD Williams, said
sales were lower from a year earlier in financial year 2017,
citing a challenging industry backdrop since January and also a
change in marketing approach.
The retailer posted a 2 percent drop in underlying profit
before tax to 84.5 million pounds for the year ended Feb. 27, in
line with expectations.
($1 = 0.6963 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)