* Says trading in the new year has been subdued
* Says Brexit uncertainty influencing spending
* N Brown shares slump up to 13 pct
(Adds details, CEO comment, bullets)
By Aastha Agnihotri
April 20 British plus-size fashion retailer N
Brown Group Plc said trading in the new financial year
has been subdued, hurt by lower demand for spring and summer
clothing due to bad weather and as uncertainty over Brexit
influenced consumer spending.
Shares of N Brown, known for its brands SimplyBe and JD
Williams, fell as much as 13 percent, the top loser on the FTSE
250 midcap index.
"There's a slight downturn in consumer confidence,
particularly for older customers and I think that's connected to
uncertainty associated with Brexit," Chief Executive Angela
Spindler told Reuters.
Britain will vote on whether to stay in or leave the
28-member European Union in a June 23 referendum and most
opinion polls show the rival "In" and "Out" campaigns running
neck and neck.
Market research firm GfK said last month its overall
consumer sentiment indicator stood at zero in March, as Brexit
and euro zone worries weighed on UK consumers.
N Brown said sales in the new financial year had been lower
from a year earlier, citing a challenging industry backdrop
since January and also a change in marketing approach.
Spindler added that there was lower demand for spring
dresses and light-weight knitwear as consumers have not yet
switched to spring and summer clothing.
"People aren't in a mood for spring/summer shopping until
the weather starts to improve."
The Manchester-based company gave a full-year product gross
margin outlook of negative 50 basis points to negative 150 basis
points, hurt by foreign currency headwinds and clearance of aged
inventory, among others.
It expects a hit of about 3 million pounds ($4.31 million)
on full-year profit before tax in the new financial year.
"Low metrics reflect weak sentiment after missing
revenues/profit expectations 18 months ago and slower-than-hoped
strategic progress," analysts at N+1 Singer wrote in a note.
The brokerage cut its rating on the stock to "Hold" from
"Buy".
N Brown, which has reduced its range of non-core home and
electrical items to focus on fashion clothing, said it adjusted
its marketing approach this season, shifting from large TV
campaigns to a more phased approach, with increased investment
in digital channels.
The retailer posted a 2 percent drop in underlying profit
before tax to 84.5 million pounds for the year ended Feb. 27, in
line with expectations.
N Brown's shares were down 12.7 percent at 275.16 pence on
the London Stock Exchange at 0900 GMT.
($1 = 0.6963 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)