* H1 underlying pretax profit 42 mln stg, down 4.5 pct

* H1 revenue 379.3 mln stg, up 4.3 pct

* Like-for-like sales up 9.4 pct in 1st 6 weeks of H2

LONDON, Oct 16 British home-shopping group N Brown posted a 4.5 percent decline in first half underlying profit with the wet summer depressing demand for ladies clothing, though the firm said its sales were on an improving trend.

The Manchester, north west England, based firm, which targets older and larger shoppers, said on Tuesday it made a pretax profit before one off items of 42.0 million pounds ($67.4 million) in the six months to Sept. 1.

That compares with analysts' consensus forecast of 40.6 million pounds, according to a company poll, and 44.8 million pounds made in the same period last year.

The firm, whose brands include Simply Be, Jacamo and Marisota, said total revenue increased 4.3 percent to 379.3 million pounds, while like-for-like sales were up 3.7 percent, having been up 1.9 percent in the first 17 weeks of the period.

Like-for-like sales were up 9.4 percent in the first six weeks of the second half.

"This gives us some optimism in the outlook for our second half performance," said Chief Executive Alan White.

Ladies clothing sales fell 2 percent in the first half, though there were increases in all other product categories.

Britons have been cutting back on non-essential spending as their incomes suffer the worst squeeze for more than 30 years due to higher food and fuel prices, slow wage rises, and increased taxes as a result of government austerity measures.

N Brown is paying an interim dividend of 5.45 pence, up 3 percent.

Shares in N Brown, up 19 percent over the last six months, closed Monday at 267 pence, valuing the business at 757 million pounds.