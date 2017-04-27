UPDATE 1-Former U.S. national security adviser Brzezinski dies at 89
* Nurtured diplomacy between the United States and China (Adds tribute from Obama, paragraphs 11-12)
April 27 British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc said economic conditions for retail will remain challenging, adding to signs that UK consumer confidence is deteriorating.
N Brown, known for its brands SimplyBe and JD Williams, said higher fuel prices and currency-related changes will bump up its costs and squeeze the disposable income of its customers.
The retailer reported a 23 percent drop in annual statutory profit before tax and proposed a final dividend unchanged from the previous year at 8.56 pence. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)
* Nurtured diplomacy between the United States and China (Adds tribute from Obama, paragraphs 11-12)
CAIRO, May 27 Egyptian air raids over Libya have destroyed several camps that trained the militants who killed dozens of Christians in southern Egypt on Friday, the Egyptian military said on Saturday.