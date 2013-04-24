LONDON, April 24 British home-shopping group N Brown met forecasts with a 2.6 percent rise in 2012-13 profit and said it had seen positive sales growth since the year end.

The Manchester, northwest England-based group, which targets older and larger shoppers with brands such as Simply Be, Jacamo and Marisota, said on Wednesday it made an underlying pretax profit of 96.4 million pounds ($147 million) in the year to March 2.

That was in line with analysts' average forecast of 96 million pounds.

Revenue increased 6 percent to 784.7 million pounds.

N Brown said like-for-like sales for the seven weeks to April 20 were up 6.1 percent.

The firm, which is paying a full-year dividend of 13.68 pence, up 5 percent, said it was confident about the outlook for 2013.