LONDON Jan 16 British home-shopping group N Brown said it expected to meet 2012-13 forecasts after posting strong growth in first-half sales driven by online investment and revamped product ranges.

The Manchester, northwest England-based group, which targets older and larger shoppers with brands such as Simply Be, Jacamo and Marisota, said on Wednesday its like-for-like sales, rose 7.9 percent in the 19 weeks to Jan. 12.

That compares to a first half rise of 3.7 percent.

The firm said gross margin was in line with internal expectations.

Total sales rose 8.5 percent.