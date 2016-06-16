June 16 N Brown Group Plc shares
bounced well clear of six-year lows on Thursday after a
"better-than-feared" first quarter from the British plus-size
fashion retailer.
N Brown, which has been transforming itself from an
under-pressure catalogue retailer to an online company, said
product revenue fell 1.6 percent in the quarter ended May 28 -
considerably less than at least five brokers expected.
The company, which issued two profit warnings last year,
said its guidance for the full-year remained unchanged as it
posted a 6 percent rise in online revenue.
"N Brown has reported a better-than-feared 1Q update
suggesting an improving run rate in product revenues towards the
end of the quarter given the volatile clothing market," Citi
analyst Assad M Malic wrote in a note.
N Brown had said in April that trading in the new financial
year had been subdued, hurt by lower demand for spring and
summer clothing due to bad weather and as fears over the UK
voting to leave the European Union influenced consumer spend.
Its shares have been the poorest performers across the FTSE
midcap index over the last three months, down 41
percent, pressured along with other UK consumer cyclicals that
are widely seen as most exposed to Brexit and ensuing GDP shock.
"The lasting takeaway here, we think, is that through the
transformation programme, BWNG (N Brown Group) is gaining
flexibility to trade through tough markets," Jefferies analyst
Joe Spooner wrote in a note for clients.
N Brown's shares were up 7 percent by 0845 GMT, the
second-top gainer on the FTSE 250 index, and seeing their
biggest one-day rise since late January.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Tricia
Wright in London; Editing by Sunil Nair)