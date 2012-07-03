* 17 weeks to June 30 like-for-like sales up 1.9 pct

* Gross margin 1 percent lower than anticipated

* Expects gross margin to improve as year progresses

* CEO to retire next year, chairman to step down in Sept

LONDON, July 3 British home shopping firm N Brown, which targets older and larger shoppers, said first quarter ladieswear sales failed to meet expectations, blaming wet weather which depressed sales of summer clothing.

The Manchester, north west England, based firm, whose brands include Simply Be, Jacamo and Marisota, said on Tuesday its like-for-like sales rose 1.9 percent in the 17 weeks to June 30.

That was ahead of growth of 0.6 percent in the eight weeks to April 28.

However, N Brown said its mix of sales meant gross margin was 1 percent lower than it had anticipated.

It said although menswear, footwear, lingerie and home and leisure product categories all showed growth, there was a concentration of demand on key value lines or those which had promotional discounts, as customers continued to be careful in their spending.

The group said it expected gross margin to improve through the year and remained confident of future prospects.

N Brown said Alan White, chief executive since 2002, has informed the board he plans to retire in the second half of 2013.

The group also said its chairman for the last 40 years, David Alliance, will retire on Sept. 1 and be replaced by Andrew Higginson, a former executive director of Tesco.