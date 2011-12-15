* Cost of funds rising due to global volatility

* Customer sentiment subdued

* Criticism over record profits, mortgage rates frustrating (Adds details, quotes)

By Narayanan Somasundaram

SYDNEY, Dec 15 National Australia Bank , the country's biggest lender by assets, said volatile overseas markets and new global bank rules have pushed up the cost of funds, and forecast a challenging 2012 with business and consumer sentiment subdued.

NAB chairman Michael Chaney joined rivals in saying recent criticism over record bank profits and mortgage rates were frustrating.

"It is very disappointing that all parties in the Federal parliament see it as being in their interest to use banks as political football," he said in a statement ahead of the bank's annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.

Australia's top four banks have racked up a record $25 billion in combined profits this year, in stark contrast to their struggling global rivals but now face challenges from surging funding costs and demand for home loans at a more than three decade low.

Chaney argued the return on equity for banks was just above average compared with other Australian-listed companies, with the average profitability of the top 10 companies nearly twice that of the banks.

The top four banks, which raise $100 billion primarily from Europe and United States to bridge the gap between loans and deposits, have they may not continue cutting rates at the same pace as the central bank as global funding costs rise.

Australian politicians have piled pressure on lenders to pass on interest rate cuts in full, but banks argue the central bank rate influences only a fifth of their funding cost and as result they should be free to decide rates.

NAB's AGM follows rival Westpac Banking Corp's on Wednesday. Westpac's Chief Executive Gail Kelly said banks may be constrained from matching the central bank moved going forward.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group holds its AGM on Friday. It has already said it would review mortgage rates on the second Friday of every month compared to the central bank's review on the first Tuesday.

Chaney said it was vital for banks to stay profitable. His calls come as banks seek independence in setting rates without drawing widespread condemnation for raising rates more than central bank or not passing on the full cut.

Interest rates are the subject of passionate debates in a country with one of the highest levels of home-ownership in the world. More than one-third of households have mortgages.

Last week, the big banks took two days to respond to the central bank's rate cut drawing flak from politicians, local media and customers with almost all drawing reference to the banks' record profits.

NAB did not pass on in full the November rate cut, a move which Chief Executive Cameron Clyne said was aimed at balancing the needs of customers and shareholders.

"It is costing us more to acquire the funds than we lend to people for their mortgages," he said.

Funding costs have shot by more than 30 basis points in the last few months as the European crisis roils sentiment.

NAB shares were down 1.1 percent in early trade in line with the broader market. (Editing by Lincoln Feast)