SYDNEY Dec 15 National Australia Bank , the country's biggest lender by assets, said volatile overseas markets and new global bank rules have pushed up the cost of funds, and forecast next year would be challenging with business and consumer sentiment subdued.

NAB chairman Michael Chaney in a statement ahead of the annual shareholder meet said criticism over record bank profits and mortgage rates were frustrating.

"It is very disappointing that all parties in the Federal parliament see it as being in their interest to use banks as political football," he said. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)