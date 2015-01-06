LONDON Jan 6 National Australia Bank
said on Tuesday David Thorburn had quit as chief executive of
the bank's troubled British business Clydesdale Bank.
NAB did not name any successor to Thorburn, who has been
Clydesdale CEO for almost four years and joined the bank in
1993. NAB also owns Yorkshire Bank in Britain, which Thorburn
also ran.
NAB said in October it was looking at ways to exit the UK
market after several years of poor performance and after being
hit with high charges to compensate customers for mis-selling.
Those options could include a sale or initial public offering of
the business.
"I believe that the business requires a five year commitment
from me, particularly as NAB looks at options to accelerate the
exit from its UK banking business and I felt this was a
significant undertaking," Thorburn said in a statement released
by the company.
