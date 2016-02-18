SYDNEY Feb 19 National Australia Bank said on Friday that chief financial officer Craig Drummond has resigned after just about 2-1/2 years in the role.

NAB has promoted Gary Lennon, executive general manager finance, as new chief financial officer to replace Drummond who played a key role in helping NAB exit its underperforming and low returning assets in the U.S. and the UK while also leading a A$5.5 billion capital raising last year.

Lennon will commence in the role of CFO on March 15, which will also be Drummond's final day at NAB. (Reporting by Colin Packham and Swati Pandey)