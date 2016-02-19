* Craig Drummond's exit fuels talk about his next move
SYDNEY, Feb 19 National Australia Bank
on Friday announced the surprise resignation of its chief
financial officer, the latest executive exit in Australia's
banking sector as it restructures for a period of modest profit
growth and greater competition.
Craig Drummond's move after just 2-1/2 years in the role
follows the departure of CEOs at three of Australia's top-four
banks, which are facing tougher capital rules, a slowing housing
market and a rapidly changing digital market-place after years
of bumper profits based on conservative mortgage lending.
NAB did not reveal Drummond's plans or the reasons for his
resignation, but industry sources said he could be eyeing a CEO
job at a global investment bank or the vacant CFO role at
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.
"His ambition is to be a CEO," said a Melbourne-based fund
manager who owns ANZ shares and knows Drummond.
Investors looked unfavourably on the departure, with NAB
shares down about 2 percent at 0200 GMT compared with 0.4-1.2
percent drop in the banking sector. The S&P/ASX Financials index
was down 0.6 percent.
"Drummond has done a lot of work. He has a great reputation.
It's a shame that NAB will lose him," Bell Potter analyst TS Lim
said.
Drummond was integral to NAB's exit from its underperforming
assets in the United States and Britain over the past year, and
led a A$5.5 billion ($3.9 billion) capital raising in 2015.
Australia's major banks have raised a total of A$20 billion
since May last year.
"During Craig's tenure NAB has been through a period of
significant change, and Craig has been pivotal to this," NAB CEO
Andrew Thorburn said in a statement.
Earlier this week, new ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott said the bank
would announce a CFO in the coming weeks. An ANZ spokesman
declined to comment on Friday.
"I'd be really surprised if Drummond shows up at ANZ,"
Morningstar analyst David Ellis said, adding that Drummond's
stocks were too high for him to consider crossing the street to
a similar position.
Melbourne-based NAB promoted Gary Lennon, executive general
manager finance, to replace Drummond as chief financial officer.
Lennon will commence in the new role on March 15, which will
also be Drummond's final day at NAB.
($1 = 1.4047 Australian dollars)
