SYDNEY, July 24 National Australia Bank
will refund A$25 million ($18.38 million) to around 62,000
wealth management clients who were wrongly compensated, capital
markets regulator said on Friday.
The NAB compensation follows an independent review by
PricewaterhouseCoopers at the request of the Australian
Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC).
ASIC is cracking down on financial planning and advice
divisions of major banks after a scandal at the Commonwealth
Bank of Australia (CBA) involving wrong or misleading
financial advice last year.
Earlier this year, ANZ Banking Group and Macquarie
Group separately agreed to compensate customers for the
banks' wealth decisions.
NAB's errors date back to 2001 and are centred on processes
relating to Navigator - a platform the bank inherited when it
acquired Aviva in 2009, it said in a statement.
"Our teams have worked extensively, with oversight by PwC
and ASIC, to ensure the right processes, systems and controls
are now in place," Andrew Hagger, Group Executive of NAB Wealth,
said in a statement.
"These errors are in no way related to the quality of NAB
Wealth's advice to its customers."
($1 = 1.3604 Australian dollars)
