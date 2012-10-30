(Adds details, CEO comment)

* NAB H2 cash profit falls 7.9 pct, first fall in three years

* Bad debt charge up 44 percent for year, expected to rise again in 2013

* Says challenges remains for UK unit

* Dividend of 90 cents

SYDNEY, Oct 31 National Australia Bank, the country's top lender by assets, said cash earnings fell 7.9 percent in its fiscal second half, the first fall in three years, with rising bad debt charges highlighting the biggest threat to Australian banks' profit growth.

NAB, which had suggested earlier this month its annual profit would be largely in line with the previous year, said full-year bad debt provisions rose 44 percent to A$2.6 billion, hurt by its loss-making UK unit and the cooling Australian economy.

The bank said second-half cash earnings were A$2.605 billion ($2.70 billion) compared with A$2.79 billion a year ago. That took its full-year earnings to A$5.4 billion, down 0.5 percent from a year earlier to end two years of record profits.

Cash profit excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items and is closely watched by investors. Statutory profit fell 21.8 percent for the year to A$4.1 billion, hit largely by goodwill impairments and restructure costs.

"UK still remain a challenge," Chief Executive Cameron Clyne said after the results.

"Economic conditions (in Australia) have been fairly benign for an extended period of time. We expect a slightly worse outlook for bad debt charges in 2013," he said, echoing comments from smaller rival Australia and New Zealand Bank

Australia, among the few developed countries to avoid a recession during the global financial crisis, is coming under pressure from slowing Chinese growth, which is weighing on the mining sector that has so far helped shield its economy.

The country's "Big Four" banks -- ANZ, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac -- will still post a combined record profit of more than $25 billion in 2011/12, but growth has slipped to a three-year low and bad debts are rising as the economy cools.

UK STRUGGLE

NAB, which has traditionally been strongest in business lending, is increasing its share of the Australian mortgage market by offering the lowest interest rate among its peers.

However, it has struggled to contain losses in Britain, where it has more than 300 Yorkshire and Clydesdale bank branches, and is currently cutting jobs and shrinking its operations after a review. The unit made a loss of A$213 million compared with a profit of A$288 million a year ago.

NAB is also closing its UK commercial real estate business and has announced a restructuring charge of A$740 million.

In Britain, it now plans to focus on lending to small and medium businesses in the north of England and Scotland.

While bad debt charges were expected in the UK, NAB's warnings two weeks ago that charges would need to be added at its core Australian business rattled investors. NAB's rival Australia and New Zealand Banking Group issued a similar warning when it reported earnings last week.

Westpac Banking Corp reports full-year earnings next Monday and Commonwealth Bank of Australia updates investors on its first quarter next Wednesday.

NAB said tier 1 capital, a measure of a bank's ability to absorb unexpected losses, rose to 8.29 percent up from 8.03 percent six months ago.

Net interest margin, a key measure of core profitability, fell to 2.06 percent in the second half from 2.17 percent a year earlier, reflecting competition for funds among banks.

NAB announced a dividend of 90 cents.

NAB shares have risen about 10 percent so far this year, in line with the broader market, but its UK woes have left it as the worst performer among Australia's big four banks ($1 = 0.9644 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard Pullin and John Mair)