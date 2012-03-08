Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
SYDNEY, March 8 National Australia Bank , said on Thursday it had increased its floating rate note maturing in December 2014 by A$1 billion.
NAB said the increase was priced at a re-offer spread of 1.10 percent over three-month BBSW and will settle on March 19, 2012.
NAB is rated AA- by Standard & Poors and Fitch Ratings and Aa2 by Moodys.
The bank was the sole lead manager on the offer.
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Kim Coghill)
