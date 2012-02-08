SYDNEY Feb 8 (Reuters Basis Point) - Newly
established loan fund manager Metrics Credit Partners plans to
raise A$3 billion ($3.24 billion) to invest in the $100 billion
Australian loan market, at a time when international lenders are
retreating from the market and remaining lenders are more
restrained.
"Corporate Australia needs liquid markets. New liquidity is
good for borrowers, investors and banks," said Andrew Lockhart,
one of three executive directors at Metrics Credit Partners.
"From the investors' perspective, they have people capable
of managing loans that will give them a long-term stable income
flow."
National Australia Bank has a minority stake in
Metrics' initial fund, the Diversified Australian Senior Loan
Fund, which will invest across the bank loan market.
"We are targeting a weighted average low investment grade
portfolio, invested across the credit curve," said Lockhart.
It is the first dedicated loan fund in Australia aimed at
giving diversity to fund managers, who are mainly invested in
financial institution and sovereign debt in Australia or
offshore fixed income products.
Currently very little, if any, of the A$17 billion ($18.37
billion) of superannuation funds held in fixed income is
invested in the domestic bank loan market.
The launch also coincides with the departure of many
European lenders, who have been hit hard by the euro zone debt
crisis.
The fund has flexibility to invest in term loans and
revolving credit, senior and subordinate debt, as well as
multi-currency facilities.
Helmed by three senior NAB loan bankers, Graham McNamara,
Justin Hynes and Lockhart, the fund is seeded by A$1 billion
($1.08 billion) of loans from NAB. "This ensures that investors
will be fully invested from day one," said McNamara.
The executives will formally leave NAB once the fund reaches
financial close, after which the fund will be able to source
loans from other banks in both the primary and secondary
markets.
Returns are projected to be healthy as loan margins are
likely to hold up, helped by banks' soaring cost of funds and
the costs associated with Basel III.
"We are confident that margins will not go back to
pre-global financial crisis levels an time soon," said McNamara.
($1 = 0.9252 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sharon Klyne; Editing by Paul Tait)