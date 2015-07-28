SYDNEY, July 28 National Australia Bank
on Tuesday said it will raise up to $385 million by selling its
remaining stake in U.S. subsidiary Great Western Bancorp
as it looks to boost capital under new regulations.
NAB, Australia's No 4 lender by market value, will sell 15.2
million shares or 26.3 percent of GWB's outstanding common stock
at a price of $23.5 each, it said in a statement on Tuesday. GWB
shares closed at $24 on Monday.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan are acting
as the joint book-running managers and underwriters for the
offer, it added.
The lender has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to
purchase up to an additional 1.3 million shares of GWB's shares.
If exercised fully, the total offer will comprise 16.5 million
shares, helping NAB fully divest its ownership of the U.S. bank.
Full divestment will help NAB lift its tier-I ratio by about
34 basis points, bolstering its position as the most capitalised
of Australia's major banks.
Under Chief Executive Andrew Thorburn, NAB has focussed on
improving its Australian and New Zealand franchises while
working towards exiting its troubled British businesses.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)