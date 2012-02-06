* Q1 cash profit A$1.4 bln vs consensus A$1.45 bln

* Tier 1 capital ratio at 10.02 pct

* NAB says to undertake review of UK business unit

SYDNEY, Feb 7 National Australia Bank , the country's top lender, reported a 7.7 percent rise in first-quarter cash profit, just shy of market forecasts, and said it will undertake a review of its underperforming UK operations.

NAB, which has held onto its UK operations that span over 300 branches through its Yorkshire and Clydesdale brandsin hope of an economic turnaround, said it was forced into a review since it now expected a longer period of subdued growth.

"Given our view that recovery is now a longer-term prospect, NAB has commenced a strategic review, and will work with UK management to appropriately reposition its business mix and structure for the changed economic environment and improve returns," NAB said in a statement.

The review is set to be completed in May.

NAB reported a first-quarter cash profit of A$1.4 billion ($1.50 billion), up from A$1.3 billion a year ago but slightly below an average forecast of A$1.45 billion from five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

In December, NAB had forecast a challenging 2012 with business and consumer sentiment subdued.

Last year, NAB and its three main rivals together made a record $25 billion in profits as a booming resources sector helped the Australian economy sail through the global economic downturn with little of the turmoil experienced by peers in Europe and the United States.

But credit growth has fallen to the lowest level since the 1970s as households increase savings and corporates pay down debt, forcing banks to focus on cost controls.

Investor focus is on funding costs, with Australian banks relying on offshore markets for the bulk of their $100 billion annual funding needs.

As funding costs soar, investors fear margins will erode and banks will look to pass on the higher costs to customers.

NAB fully passed on a 25 basis point cut in the central bank's cash rate in December to mortgage rates, even as higher funding costs raised concerns some banks would hold back part of the official rate cut.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is due to meet later on Tuesday and is expected to cut the cash rate by a further 25 basis points to 4.0 percent.

Provision for doubtful debts increased to $545 million, from $493 million in the first quarter last year, as UK banking conditions grew increasingly difficult.

The other niggling worry for Australian banks, and particularly for NAB, is a small shortfall in capital under new global capital rules. While analysts reckon meeting it will not be a problem, they fear further equity dilution.

NAB reported its capital position remains strong with a Tier 1 ratio, a measure of a banks ability to absorb losses, was 10.02 percent compared with 9.7 in September. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Richard Pullin and John Mair)