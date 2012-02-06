* Q1 cash profit A$1.4 bln vs consensus A$1.45 bln
* Tier 1 capital ratio at 10.02 pct
* NAB says to undertake review of UK business unit
SYDNEY, Feb 7 National Australia Bank
, the country's top lender, reported a 7.7 percent rise
in first-quarter cash profit, just shy of market forecasts, and
said it will undertake a review of its underperforming UK
operations.
NAB, which has held onto its UK operations that span over
300 branches through its Yorkshire and Clydesdale brandsin hope
of an economic turnaround, said it was forced into a review
since it now expected a longer period of subdued growth.
"Given our view that recovery is now a longer-term prospect,
NAB has commenced a strategic review, and will work with UK
management to appropriately reposition its business mix and
structure for the changed economic environment and improve
returns," NAB said in a statement.
The review is set to be completed in May.
NAB reported a first-quarter cash profit of A$1.4 billion
($1.50 billion), up from A$1.3 billion a year ago but slightly
below an average forecast of A$1.45 billion from five analysts
surveyed by Reuters.
In December, NAB had forecast a challenging 2012 with
business and consumer sentiment subdued.
Last year, NAB and its three main rivals together made a
record $25 billion in profits as a booming resources sector
helped the Australian economy sail through the global economic
downturn with little of the turmoil experienced by peers in
Europe and the United States.
But credit growth has fallen to the lowest level since the
1970s as households increase savings and corporates pay down
debt, forcing banks to focus on cost controls.
Investor focus is on funding costs, with Australian banks
relying on offshore markets for the bulk of their $100 billion
annual funding needs.
As funding costs soar, investors fear margins will erode and
banks will look to pass on the higher costs to customers.
NAB fully passed on a 25 basis point cut in the central
bank's cash rate in December to mortgage rates, even as higher
funding costs raised concerns some banks would hold back part of
the official rate cut.
The Reserve Bank of Australia is due to meet later on
Tuesday and is expected to cut the cash rate by a further 25
basis points to 4.0 percent.
Provision for doubtful debts increased to $545 million, from
$493 million in the first quarter last year, as UK banking
conditions grew increasingly difficult.
The other niggling worry for Australian banks, and
particularly for NAB, is a small shortfall in capital under new
global capital rules. While analysts reckon meeting it will not
be a problem, they fear further equity dilution.
NAB reported its capital position remains strong with a Tier
1 ratio, a measure of a banks ability to absorb losses, was
10.02 percent compared with 9.7 in September.
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Richard Pullin and John
Mair)