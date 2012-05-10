* H1 cash profit A$2.83 bln vs A$2.82 bln consensus
* UK division makes 25 mln stg loss
* Says has seen further deterioration in UK economy
* Clydesdale hit by increased cost of wholesale funding
* Bad debts rise 14.5 percent to A$1.131 bln
* Interim dividend 90 cents
By Amy Pyett and Matt Scuffham
SYDNEY/LONDON, May 10 National Australia Bank
the country's top lender by assets, posted record first
half earnings as higher trading, fee income and a rising share
of the mortgage market countered losses in its UK operations.
While NAB and rivals ANZ and Westpac have
reported strong headline numbers for the half-year, all saw
margins squeezed as funding costs remained high due to the euro
zone debt turmoil, subdued credit growth and fierce competition
for deposits.
Overall, NAB, which offers the lowest mortgage rate among
its peers as it tries to raise its market share, reported a
record cash profit up 6 percent at A$2.83 billion ($2.84
billion) in the six months to March, from A$2.67 billion a year
ago. Cash profit excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting
items, and is closely watched by investors.
NAB's British business plunged to a loss in the first-half,
hit by increased bad debt charges and rising wholesale funding
costs, illustrating the difficulties facing UK retail banks in a
worsening economic environment.
In the UK, the bank operates 337 Clydesale and Yorkshire
bank branches and last month it scrapped plans to sell its
British operation, saying it was too hard to find a buyer in the
current market, opting instead to shrink it and cut 1,400 jobs.
"The UK (operation) has been an underperforming asset for us
for some time. What we are trying to do is improve the returns
for shareholders. We've always maintained a fire sale is not the
basis to do that," Cameron Clyne, chief executive officer
National Australia Bank, told reporters.
"As to what happens to the asset in the future, we'll assess
those options as time goes along," he added.
Tough economic conditions in Britain have made it difficult
to sell off retail banking assets. State-backed Lloyds could ask
the European Commission for more time to dispose of around 630
branches after struggling to find a buyer.
NAB swung to a loss of 25 million pounds in Britain during
the first half compared with a 77 million pounds profit in the
same period the previous year.
It was affected by an increase in the cost of retail and
wholesale funding following Clydesdale Bank's credit rating
downgrades and higher retail deposit costs. Moody's cut its
credit rating on Clydesdale last September.
Bad debt charges for the group rose by 14.5 percent to
A$1.13 billion during the quarter, primarily due to higher
charges in Britain.
NAB said its real estate portfolio was the main reason for
the increased charge, reflecting renewed weakness in the UK
property market and the prolonged economic downturn. Britain
tipped back into recession in the last quarter.
The grim assessment of the UK's economic climate echoes that
of major British banks in recent weeks.
Lloyds Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio warned of a
"long and difficult" recovery while Barclays Chief Executive Bob
Diamond said he had become more cautious about Britain's
prospects.
NAB plans to close its commercial real estate business in
Britain and focus on lending to small and medium businesses in
the north of England and Scotland.
It had previously said it would take a $740 million charge
from the restructuring which it hopes to complete by 2015.
NAB's wholesale banking operations grew 31.8 percent year on
year, as sales of risk management products to business banking
customers increased, as did deal flows in infrastructure and
energy and utilities.
Lending rose 6.1 percent in the year, and the number of full
time employees fell 4.2 percent or 1,894 as the bank cuts costs.
NAB lowered its variable mortgage rate by 32 basis points
earlier in May, after the central bank cut the cash rate by a
deeper-then-expected 50 basis points. It proposed an interim
dividend of 90 cents a share.