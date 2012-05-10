* H1 cash profit A$2.83 bln vs A$2.82 bln consensus

* UK division makes 25 mln stg loss

* Says has seen further deterioration in UK economy

* Clydesdale hit by increased cost of wholesale funding

* Bad debts rise 14.5 percent to A$1.131 bln

* Interim dividend 90 cents

By Amy Pyett and Matt Scuffham

SYDNEY/LONDON, May 10 National Australia Bank the country's top lender by assets, posted record first half earnings as higher trading, fee income and a rising share of the mortgage market countered losses in its UK operations.

While NAB and rivals ANZ and Westpac have reported strong headline numbers for the half-year, all saw margins squeezed as funding costs remained high due to the euro zone debt turmoil, subdued credit growth and fierce competition for deposits.

Overall, NAB, which offers the lowest mortgage rate among its peers as it tries to raise its market share, reported a record cash profit up 6 percent at A$2.83 billion ($2.84 billion) in the six months to March, from A$2.67 billion a year ago. Cash profit excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, and is closely watched by investors.

NAB's British business plunged to a loss in the first-half, hit by increased bad debt charges and rising wholesale funding costs, illustrating the difficulties facing UK retail banks in a worsening economic environment.

In the UK, the bank operates 337 Clydesale and Yorkshire bank branches and last month it scrapped plans to sell its British operation, saying it was too hard to find a buyer in the current market, opting instead to shrink it and cut 1,400 jobs.

"The UK (operation) has been an underperforming asset for us for some time. What we are trying to do is improve the returns for shareholders. We've always maintained a fire sale is not the basis to do that," Cameron Clyne, chief executive officer National Australia Bank, told reporters.

"As to what happens to the asset in the future, we'll assess those options as time goes along," he added.

Tough economic conditions in Britain have made it difficult to sell off retail banking assets. State-backed Lloyds could ask the European Commission for more time to dispose of around 630 branches after struggling to find a buyer.

NAB swung to a loss of 25 million pounds in Britain during the first half compared with a 77 million pounds profit in the same period the previous year.

It was affected by an increase in the cost of retail and wholesale funding following Clydesdale Bank's credit rating downgrades and higher retail deposit costs. Moody's cut its credit rating on Clydesdale last September.

Bad debt charges for the group rose by 14.5 percent to A$1.13 billion during the quarter, primarily due to higher charges in Britain.

NAB said its real estate portfolio was the main reason for the increased charge, reflecting renewed weakness in the UK property market and the prolonged economic downturn. Britain tipped back into recession in the last quarter.

The grim assessment of the UK's economic climate echoes that of major British banks in recent weeks.

Lloyds Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio warned of a "long and difficult" recovery while Barclays Chief Executive Bob Diamond said he had become more cautious about Britain's prospects.

NAB plans to close its commercial real estate business in Britain and focus on lending to small and medium businesses in the north of England and Scotland.

It had previously said it would take a $740 million charge from the restructuring which it hopes to complete by 2015.

NAB's wholesale banking operations grew 31.8 percent year on year, as sales of risk management products to business banking customers increased, as did deal flows in infrastructure and energy and utilities.

Lending rose 6.1 percent in the year, and the number of full time employees fell 4.2 percent or 1,894 as the bank cuts costs.

NAB lowered its variable mortgage rate by 32 basis points earlier in May, after the central bank cut the cash rate by a deeper-then-expected 50 basis points. It proposed an interim dividend of 90 cents a share.