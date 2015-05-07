* NAB plans to list Clydesdale Bank by end of year
SYDNEY/LONDON, May 7 National Australia Bank
plans to raise $4.4 billion from investors after being
told by Britain's financial regulator to provide $2.6 billion in
capital support to its UK business before a planned demerger.
The A$5.5 billion rights issue is one of the biggest in
Australian corporate history. It will also enable the country's
biggest lender to shore up its balance sheet ahead of an
expected tightening of capital requirements at home.
NAB said on Thursday it will sell between 20 to 30 percent
of its British business, which includes Clydesdale Bank and
Yorkshire Bank, through an initial public offering in London
this year. The rest of the shares will go to NAB shareholders.
The Australian bank had previously said it was examining a
range of options for the business, which has been plagued by bad
debts and misconduct charges.
In order to clear the demerger, Britain's financial
regulator told NAB that it would need to provide an additional
1.7 billion pounds of capital to shield Clydesdale against
future costs for past misconduct.
That will cover the British business against further charges
relating to the mis-selling of loan insurance to individuals and
hedging products to small businesses, for which NAB has already
set aside a combined 1.4 billion pounds.
The arrangement is similar to a guarantee provided by Lloyds
Banking Group when it spun off TSB last year
and may make the bank more attractive to potential investors.
PROFIT RISE
Clydesdale on Thursday reported a 33 percent increase in
pretax profit in the first half of its financial year,
benefiting from a reduction in bad loan charges.
The bank took a significant step towards cleaning up its
balance sheet last year through the sale of a 625 million pound
portfolio of non-performing commercial property loans.
Industry sources say investors may be attracted to its
prospects under its well-regarded new chief executive, David
Duffy, who will join the bank later this year from Allied Irish
Banks.
Although an IPO of Clydesdale is NAB's preferred option,
Clydesdale's acting chief executive Debbie Crosbie told Reuters
NAB would still consider outright offers.
Analysts are expecting further consolidation among smaller
British banks as they look to obtain the scale required to
effectively compete with larger rivals.
Sabadell has said it could look to expand further in Britain
after agreeing a 1.7 billion pound takeover of TSB in March.
Crosbie declined to comment on the potential valuation of
Clydesdale, which has a book value of around 2.2 billion pounds.
Morgan Stanley is advising NAB on the Clydesdale listing.
NAB unveiled a 2-for-25 rights issue at A$28.50 per share, a
25 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price. Macquarie
Capital , Merrill Lynch Equities
and Morgan Stanley Australia are the underwriters.
The increase in the number of NAB shares on the market
following the rights issue could mean dividends have to be
spread more thinly, one of the themes of a downbeat reporting
week for Australian lenders with Westpac and ANZ
Banking Group announcing lower-than-expected payouts.
NAB reported a 5.4 percent increase in first-half cash
earnings to A$3.3 billion, meeting forecasts, and announced an
unchanged dividend of 99 cents.
($1 = 1.2545 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.6572 pounds)
