BRIEF-IPF says first-quarter group customer numbers down 2 pct
* Credit quality and collections in home credit business overall good; annualised impairment as percentage of revenue at 26.4 pct
TOKYO, June 4 Japanese insurer Nippon Life Insurance Co is in talks to buy National Australia Bank Ltd's insurance business for 200 to 300 billion yen ($1.6 billion-$2.4 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.
If completed the deal would be Nippon Life's biggest overseas acquisition, although talks are still in the early stages and it is unclear if a deal will be agreed, the Nikkei reported.
Nippon Life, which is seeking to beef up its overseas operations under its mid-term business plan, said it is collecting information on various countries but nothing has been decided.
($1 = 124.3900 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* OneSavings Bank plc, the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from the 1(st) January 2017 to date.