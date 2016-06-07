By Jonathan Barrett
| SYDNEY, June 7
SYDNEY, June 7 Australia's securities regulator
on Tuesday said it had laid charges against National Australia
Bank (NAB) for allegedly manipulating benchmark
interest rates used to price financial products, an allegation
the bank said it disputes.
The court action is the third launched by the Australian
Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) against a major
Australian bank this year over claims they fixed the bank bill
swap reference rate (BBSW) to their financial advantage.
"ASIC alleges that NAB was seeking to maximise its profit or
minimise its loss to the detriment of those holding opposite
positions to NAB's," the regulator said in a statement.
The watchdog is pursuing two other actions, against
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac
Banking Corp. NAB is Australia's biggest lender.
NAB chief risk officer David Gall said the bank had
cooperated with ASIC's review of the issue but that it would be
disputing its claims in court.
"We do not agree with ASIC's claims, which means they will
now be settled by a court process," Gall said in a statement.
ANZ and Westpac have also denied the corporate regulator's
allegations.
The BBSW is the primary interest rate benchmark used in
Australian financial markets to price home loans, credit cards
and other financial products.
ASIC has alleged that NAB intended to create an artificial
price for bank bills on 50 occasions between 8 June 2010 and 24
December 2012.
The regulator alleged that NAB had several products priced
or valued off BBSW and that it traded in the bank bill market
with the intention of moving the BBSW higher or lower.
The methodology used to calculate the BBSW was changed in
2013.
