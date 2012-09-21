Sept 21 National Australia Bank Ltd on Thursday sold $1.5 billion of covered bonds in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The deal is guaranteed by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited. The first tranche is a re-opening of an existing issue. Citigroup, National Australia Bank, and TD Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: National Australia Bank TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 2 PCT MATURITY 06/20/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 102.394 FIRST PAY 12/20/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 1.474 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P NR SPREAD 78.9 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 3-MO LIBOR MATURITY 09/27/2017 +72 BPS TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/27/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P NR SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH TRIPLE-A NON-CALLABLE N/A