* CBA, NAB, ANZ, Westpac cut rates by 10-14 basis points
* Raises deposit rates to attract more savings
* Move follows 25 basis point cut by RBA on Tuesday
SYDNEY, Aug 2 Australia's four biggest banks
slashed mortgage rates by 10-14 basis points on Tuesday while
lifting rates on term deposits following a quarter-point
interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) at its
monthly policy meeting.
No.2 lender Commonwealth Bank was the first to
move, with a 13 basis point cut to a record low of 5.22 percent
for owner-occupied homes. It reduced rates for small businesses
by a similar amount.
National Australia Bank, the country's biggest
lender, followed with a 10 basis point cut. It will also reduce
its variable rate for business lending products by 10 basis
points.
ANZ Banking Group said it was introducing a 12
basis point cut to its variable rates for home loans to a
historic low, while Westpac Banking Corp said it would
bring in a 14 basis point cut to 5.29 percent.
The four banks said they would boost deposit rates to
attract more savings, helping them reduce dependence on
offshore markets where borrowing costs have shot up.
"Today's decision reflects the complex domestic and
international environment banks are facing," George Frazis,
Chief Executive of Westpac Consumer Bank, said in a statement.
"In an environment where the cost of funding and deposits
are increasing, we have had to balance higher costs, while
keeping rates as low as possible for home owners."
Australian banks shares slipped 0.2-0.9 percent on Tuesday,
dragging the benchmark index lower by 0.8 percent.
