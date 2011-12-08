SYDNEY Dec 8 National Australia Bank
, the country's biggest lender by assets, said on
Thursday it planned to cut its standard variable mortgage rate
by 25 basis points, passing on in full the central bank's cash
rate reduction earlier in the week.
The move follows a similar cut by rival Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group and comes despite worries about
rising funding costs and after Australian politicians piled
pressure on banks to pass on the rate cut in full.
"We remain concerned about rising funding costs and will
continue to monitor developments overseas," Lisa Gray, group
executive for the bank's Personal Banking unit, said in a
statement.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking
Corp are still reviewing rates.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)