SYDNEY Dec 8 National Australia Bank , the country's biggest lender by assets, said on Thursday it planned to cut its standard variable mortgage rate by 25 basis points, passing on in full the central bank's cash rate reduction earlier in the week.

The move follows a similar cut by rival Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and comes despite worries about rising funding costs and after Australian politicians piled pressure on banks to pass on the rate cut in full.

"We remain concerned about rising funding costs and will continue to monitor developments overseas," Lisa Gray, group executive for the bank's Personal Banking unit, said in a statement.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp are still reviewing rates. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)