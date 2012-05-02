SYDNEY May 2 National Australia Bank
said on Wednesday it will lower its standard variable mortgage
rate by 0.32 percent per annum, a day after the central bank
lowered the cash rate by a 50 basis points.
The move will see NAB's variable interest rate lowered to
6.99 percent, the lowest of the country's big four banks and
will be effective from Friday.
"The European debt crisis is having an impact on the global
and domestic economy. By maintaining the lowest standard
variable rate of the major banks, we have sought to continue to
shield our customers from current global economic instability,"
said Lisa Gray, Group Executive NAB Personal Banking.
Australia's central bank cut its main cash rate by a
surprisingly aggressive half a point on Tuesday, to the lowest
in over two years, and said it was necessary to cut by a deeper
margin in order to deliver appropriate borrowing
rates.
Movements in mortgage rates have a big economic impact in
Australia where more than 90 percent of all home loans are
variable. More than a third of Australia's 8.5 million
households have a mortgage.
NAB said the 32 basis point cut will save its customers A$80
dollars per month in interest on an average A$300,000 loan.
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Lincoln Feast)