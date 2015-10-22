UPDATE 1-CFM says Boeing has engines for 737 MAX that are cleared to fly
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.
SYDNEY Oct 23 National Australia Bank on Friday said it will increase variable home loan rates by 17 basis points from Nov. 12, following similar moves by its rivals as Australia's biggest lenders respond to tougher regulatory capital requirements.
"Regulatory changes on capital requirements also increase the costs associated with providing home loans," NAB Group Executive for Personal Banking Gavin Slater said in a statement
"Today's decision has not been easy, but we believe this is right decision for the long term."
NAB is Australia's No.1 lender by assets. ($1 = 1.3873 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)
LONDON, May 11 Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley, criticised for his attempts to unmask a whistleblower, took another knock on Thursday when the bank confirmed he had been deceived by emails purportedly from the lender's Chairman John McFarlane.