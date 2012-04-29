MELBOURNE, April 30 National Australia Bank
will restructure its UK banks at a cost of 195 million
pounds ($317 million) after deciding it was too hard to sell the
business and too hard to expand in a depressed market.
NAB, which has been reviewing its Clydesdale and Yorkshire
Banks in light of deteriorating conditions in Britain, said on
Monday the moves would cut its risk appetite and improve the
banks' returns and costs.
In addition to the restructuring costs, it said it would
write down the goodwill associated with Clydesdale of 141
million pounds and set aside a further 120 million pounds in
payment protection insurance.
It aims to cut 1,400 jobs in the UK business by 2015 as part
of an effort to reduce costs by about 74 million pounds.
NAB, due to report its half-year results on May 10, also
said its first-half cash earnings rose 5.7 percent to A$2.82
billion, mainly driven by its wholesale banking arm offsetting a
higher charge for bad debts in the UK arm.
That was roughly in line with what some analysts expected,
although its bad debt charge rose 14 percent to A$1.13 billion,
which was worse than some analysts had expected.
The bank said it would increase it expected to increase its
interim dividend to 90 cents a share.