* Sees FY cash earnings at A$5.1-A$5.2 bln vs A$5.9 bln yr
ago
* Provisions include conduct charges, tax, capitalised
software
* Expects final dividend of A$0.99/shr
SYDNEY, Oct 9 National Australia Bank Ltd
said on Thursday its cash earnings will likely drop up
to 14 percent for the recently ended financial year due to
higher charges from its troubled UK business.
NAB, the country's fourth largest bank by market value, said
in a statement that it would post lower-than-expected annual
cash earnings of A$5.1 billion-A$5.2 billion ($4.5 billion-$4.6
billion).
The "disappointing" higher provisions related to payment
protection insurance and interest rate hedging costs totalling
almost A$1 billion, plus various tax and capitalisation items,
NAB said.
"Taking these decisions gives us more clarity going into the
future and allows us to focus on the core Australian and New
Zealand franchises, which remain in good shape," Chief Executive
Officer Andrew Thorburn said in a statement.
NAB's British business, which includes Yorkshire and
Clydesdale bank branches, has been weighing on its performance,
and investors are watching for the bank's potential exit of its
assets there.
It said in July it had agreed to sell a $1 billion portfolio
of mostly non-performing UK commercial property loans, and said
it would continue to look at accelerating the sale of non-core
assets.
Australia's "Big Four" banks - NAB, Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Ltd, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia and Westpac Banking Corp - have been
doling out lofty dividends as they post record results.
NAB would continue the trend with a final dividend of A$0.99
per share compared with $0.97 a year ago.
(U.S. $1 = 1.1317 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast and Swati Pandey)