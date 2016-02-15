SYDNEY Feb 16 National Australia Bank,
the country's No. 1 lender by assets, on Tuesday reported an 8
percent rise in first quarter unaudited cash profit on better
lending volumes and stronger results from its wealth division.
NAB posted unaudited cash earnings of A$1.7 billion ($1.21
billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31. It did not give a
year-ago comparison in its trading update, which does not
provide as much detail as a full earnings statement.
The ratio of 90-days past due and total impaired assets to
gross loans rose to 0.68 percent at end-December from 0.63 at
the end of September 2015, reflecting dairy exposures totalling
NZ$420 million ($279.34 million).
Earlier this month, NAB successfully spun off its British
arm Clydesdale Bank Plc by listing it on the London
stock market after CEO Andrew Thorburn made exiting from the UK
a priority.
($1 = 1.4015 Australian dollars)
($1 = 1.5035 New Zealand dollars)
