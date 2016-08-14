SYDNEY Aug 15 National Australia Bank,
the country's top lender, on Monday posted a small drop in
third-quarter unaudited cash profits as bad debts ticked higher.
Cash profits fell 3 percent to A$1.6 billion ($1.22 billion)
during the three months to June 30. The charge for bad and
doubtful debts rose 21 percent to A$228 million compared with
the quarterly average of the first-half ended March, it said in
a limited trading update.
CEO Andrew Thorburn is under pressure to boost growth and
shareholder returns at home where competition from its three
main rivals is stiff.
($1 = 1.3062 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Howard Goller)