* Q3 cash profit A$1.6 bln, revenues stable
* Q3 bad debt charges up 21 pct to A$228 mln
* NIM falls due to higher funding costs
* CET-1 ratio at 9.5 pct at June-end
(Adds more earnings metric, background)
SYDNEY, Aug 15 National Australia Bank,
the country's top lender, on Monday posted a small drop in
third-quarter unaudited cash profits on higher charges for bad
and doubtful debts led by a mining downturn.
Cash profits fell 3 percent to A$1.6 billion ($1.22 billion)
during the three months to June 30. The charge for bad and
doubtful debts rose 21 percent to A$228 million compared with
the quarterly average of the first-half ended March, it said in
a limited trading update.
Chief Executive Andrew Thorburn is under pressure to boost
growth and shareholder returns at home where it has
underperformed its three main rivals for years. Last month it
announced a top management shake-up to reverse declining market
share in Australia and New Zealand.
NAB said its revenue was broadly stable in April-June
compared with the quarterly average of the first half. It did
not disclose the figures but added that growth in lending was
offset by lower net interest margins (NIM).
Group NIM was slightly lower due to higher funding costs, it
said.
Its Common Equity Tier-1 ratio was 9.5 percent at the end of
June compared with 9.7 percent in March.
Bank shares have underperformed the broader market on
growing concerns about future earnings growth.
The broader operating environment for Australia's "Big Four"
banks - NAB, ANZ, Westpac and CBA -
has become onerous as they prepare for a new era of slowing
growth after years of record profits.
They are also facing the prospect of further capital
increases, higher bad debt charges and calls from some
politicians for a sweeping public inquiry following a series of
scandals over improper financial advice, rate rigging and
insurance claims.
The "Big Four" banks are among the top losers on the S&P/ASX
200 index, down 5-12 percent so far this year. The benchmark
index is up 4.4 percent.
Last week, ANZ posted a small drop in its 9-month profits
while CBA reported its slowest earnings growth since 2009.
Westpac said its stressed loans inched higher during the third
quarter.
($1 = 1.3062 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Howard Goller and Alan
Crosby)