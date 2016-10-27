* Cash profit of A$6.48 bln in line with expectations
* Final dividend maintained, shares rise
* Analysts expect dividend cut in current business year
(Recasts, adds comments from CEO and analyst)
By Jamie Freed
SYDNEY, Oct 27 National Australia Bank
(NAB) posted a small rise in annual cash profit but warned its
entire business was under margin pressure, further heightening
expectations that it will have to cut its dividend next year.
Australian lenders are competing aggressively for deposits,
new mortgages and business loans at a time when wholesale
borrowing costs have risen and low interest rates have limited
returns on government bonds. There are also concerns future
regulatory changes could force them to hoard additional capital.
"All parts of our business are under real pressure," NAB
Chief Executive Andrew Thorburn told analysts on Thursday.
"We acknowledge it is likely to be a low growth environment
as we go forward."
The bank, Australia's fourth-largest by market value,
reported a 4 percent rise cash profit to A$6.48 billion ($4.95
billion) for the year ended Sept. 30, in line with expectations.
It, however, maintained its final dividend of A$0.99 despite
market expectations of a 4 percent cut, in part because NAB's
payout ratio has been consistently above its target of 70 to 75
percent.
The lack of a cut helped NAB shares trade more than 2
percent higher after the results were released.
Morningstar analyst David Ellis said he expected a dividend
cut in the current financial year.
"I expect further pressure on margins going forward," he
said, adding that NAB and its peers would have to focus on cost
control, including the adoption of more technology, to partially
offset the impact of lower margins.
NAB's net interest margin fell by 11 basis points to 1.82
percent compared with its level at March, primarily due to a
rise in funding costs.
While long seen the weakest of the Big Four, NAB has under
Thorburn withdrawn from underperforming businesses in Britain
and United States. It also sold 80 percent of its life insurance
business to Japan's Nippon Life for A$2.4 billion this month.
Thorburn said the bank would continue to reshape its
portfolio to improve returns. NAB had not renewed A$5.8 billion
of corporate loans over the last year and had rejected new
corporate lending business worth A$16 billion because the
returns were too low.
"At the moment returns banks can get particularly from debt
facilities are below the cost of capital," he said.
Rival Australia and New Zealand Banking Group will
report on Nov. 3 while Westpac is due to report
full-year results on Nov. 7.
($1 = 1.3079 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)