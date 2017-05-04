* H1 cash earnings of A$3.29 bln vs analyst f'casts A$3.24
bln
* Interim dividend steady at A$0.99 per share
* Economic outlook positive: CEO
By Jamie Freed
SYDNEY, May 4 National Australia Bank
on Thursday said the percentage of homeowners more than 90 days
behind on their mortgage payments had risen slightly in
Australia's two most populous states, amid increasing concern
over the hot property market.
Australia's fourth-biggest lender reported a 2.3 percent
rise in first-half cash profit to A$3.29 billion ($2.44 billion)
for the first six months to March 31, slightly above analyst
expectations, bolstered by lending growth.
The outlook for Australian banks, which are highly reliant
on mortgage loans, has dimmed after the Australian Prudential
Regulatory Authority (APRA) on March 31 asked them to limit new
interest-only lending to 30 percent of total new residential
mortgage lending, from 40 percent.
Regulators are worried about a run-up in borrowing following
years of investor-led house price growth in Sydney and
Melbourne, at a time when household debt is already at record
highs and wage growth is low.
NAB Chief Executive Andrew Thorburn said mortgage arrears
had increased in the first half, including in the most populous
states of New South Wales and Victoria, but from a low base.
"I think we should be taking a glass half full look at the
Australian economy," Thorburn told reporters. "The economy
continues to grow. People are heading for places like Sydney and
Melbourne because of the job prospects."
Mortgage loans more than 90 days past due rose 6 basis
points to 0.58 percent between September and March.
NAB also increased its provisions by A$89 million relating
to risks in the commercial real estate portfolio, as price
growth slows and there are fears of an oversupply of inner-city
apartment developments.
"Historically (commercial property) is where the major banks
have got into trouble over the last 30 years," Morningstar
analyst David Ellis said.
RATE HIKES
NAB's first-half net interest margin fell to 1.82 percent,
from 1.93 percent a year ago due to higher funding costs, but
the outlook for the second half is more positive due to recent
mortgage rate rises, Chief Financial Officer Gary Lennon told
analysts.
While mortgage rate hikes bode well for net interest
margins, they could slow lending activity, as Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group warned on Tuesday.
NAB's housing loans rose 5.8 percent to A$320.79 billion in
the first half from last year.
First-half cash return on equity fell to 14 percent from
14.3 percent a year ago, while Tier 1 capital stood at 10.1
percent at March 31.
($1 = 1.3473 Australian dollars)
