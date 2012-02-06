(Repeats with no change to text)
SYDNEY Feb 7 National Australia Bank
, the country's top lender, reported a 7.7 percent rise
in first-quarter cash profit, a touch below forecasts, and said
it will undertake a review of its UK operations.
NAB reported a first-quarter cash profit of A$1.4 billion
($1.50 billion), up from A$1.3 billion a year ago, slightly
below an average forecast of A$1.45 billion from five analysts
surveyed by Reuters.
In December, NAB forecast a challenging 2012 with business
and consumer sentiment subdued.
Last year, Australia's big four banks together made a record
$25 billion in profits but credit growth has fallen to the
lowest level since the 1970s as households increase savings and
corporates pay down debt, forcing banks to focus on cost
controls.
($1 = 0.9322 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Lincoln Feast)