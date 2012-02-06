SYDNEY Feb 7 National Australia Bank , the country's top lender, reported a 7.7 percent rise in first-quarter cash profit, a touch below forecasts, and said it will undertake a review of its UK operations.

NAB reported a first-quarter cash profit of A$1.4 billion ($1.50 billion), up from A$1.3 billion a year ago, slightly below an average forecast of A$1.45 billion from five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

In December, NAB forecast a challenging 2012 with business and consumer sentiment subdued.

Last year, Australia's big four banks together made a record $25 billion in profits but credit growth has fallen to the lowest level since the 1970s as households increase savings and corporates pay down debt, forcing banks to focus on cost controls.

