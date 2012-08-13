BRIEF-IPIC GMTN board of International Petroleum Investment PJSC reconstituted
* Board of directors of international petroleum investment company PJSC has been reconstituted
SYDNEY Aug 14 National Australia Bank , the country's top lender by assets, said third-quarter cash profit was flat and just shy of expectations due to high funding costs and slow loan growth.
NAB, which is offering the lowest mortgage rate among its peers in an effort to boost market share, said cash profit in the three months to June 30 at A$1.4 billion ($1.47 billion) compared with A$1.4 billion a year ago and the A$1.5 billion expected by analysts.
Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is watched closely by investors.
The results put NAB, which kicks off the reporting season for Australia's top banks, on course for its second consecutive year of record profits.
Investor focus, however, is on slowing growth in loan demand and NAB's ailing UK operations, which are being shrunk. Australian banks are trying to lower costs by cutting jobs and freezing salaries of top executives.
* Results of placing of 11,017,432 ordinary shares in Countryside Properties Plc by certain management sellers