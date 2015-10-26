BRIEF-Ratos says sells Sophion Bioscience
* Says purchase price for all shares in Sophion Bioscience is SEK 60 mln
SYDNEY Oct 27 National Australia Bank on Tuesday placed its shares on a trading halt, fuelling speculation Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Company will buy its insurance unit in a deal valued at about $1.8 billion.
Earlier this month, Australia's No. 1 lender said it was exploring a long-term partnership with Nippon, and the two had signed a non-binding agreement to manufacture life insurance products.
Media in both countries have been reporting about the possible sale of NAB's insurance unit to Nippon. ($1 = 121.0200 yen) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)
MANILA, May 11 The Philippine central bank left its key overnight borrowing rate steady at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as expected, with inflation seen within its target for this year and next despite strong economic momentum.