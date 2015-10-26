(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

SYDNEY Oct 27 National Australia Bank on Tuesday placed its shares on a trading halt, fuelling speculation Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Company will buy its insurance unit in a deal valued at about $1.8 billion.

Earlier this month, Australia's No. 1 lender said it was exploring a long-term partnership with Nippon, and the two had signed a non-binding agreement to manufacture life insurance products.

Media in both countries have been reporting about the possible sale of NAB's insurance unit to Nippon. ($1 = 121.0200 yen) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)