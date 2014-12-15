(Adds details about NAB's property book, UK operations)
SYDNEY Dec 16 National Australia Bank
will sell 1.2 billion pounds ($1.88 billion) of mostly
non-performing UK commercial property loans to private equity
firm Cerberus Global Investors as it looks to exit its
low-returning UK business.
NAB said on Tuesday the sale would generate a small gain on
net book value and would release 127 million pounds in capital
for the group, which owns the Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks in
the United Kingdom.
NAB, Australia's fourth largest bank by market value, has
made exiting its UK operations a priority after writedowns for
the troubled business led to a 10 percent decline in annual cash
profit.
NAB's UK business has been a persistent thorn in its side,
with charges for bad and doubtful debt responsible for annual
profit declines four times since 2008.
In July, it had agreed to sell 625 million pounds of mostly
non-performing UK commercial property loans.
Following the sale announced on Tuesday, its UK commercial
real estate portfolio will be reduced to 836 million pounds,
compared to 5.6 billion pounds in October 2012, it said.
"The sale of these higher risk loans ... is another
important milestone in our strategy of reducing our low
returning legacy assets and sharpening our focus on our core
Australian and New Zealand franchises," NAB Chief Executive
Officer Andrew Thorburn said in a statement.
"Pleasingly the remaining NAB UK (property) loans are
largely strong performing loans, and we will look at other
options to manage this small remaining portfolio," he added.
NAB said the transaction was not subject to regulatory or
other external approvals, and the assets will immediately be
de-recognised from the group's balance sheet.
NAB shares have underformed its peers this year. They are
down 9.6 percent year-to-date compared with a 3.1 percent fall
in the benchmark S&P/ASX 200. Commonwealth Bank of
Australia is up 4.5 percent while Westpac Banking Corp
has fallen 1.7 percent in the period.
($1 = 0.6397 pounds)
