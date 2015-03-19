By Swati Pandey
| SYDNEY, March 20
SYDNEY, March 20 National Australia Bank
, the country's largest lender by assets, on Friday said
it has raised A$205 million ($156.7 million) in the United
States to finance an Australian wind farm.
The funding for the Hallett Hill wind farm in South
Australia, which has a total capacity of 71.4 megawatts, came
entirely from U.S. investors and is the first time an Australian
renewable energy asset is being financed in the U.S. private
placement market, it added.
The Hallett Hill bond follows NAB's A$300 million climate
bond last December for renewable energy facilities - the first
time an Australian issuer brought a 'green bond' to the local
market.
The funds will be used to fully refinance its existing
syndicated bank facilities and provides Hallett Hill with
long-dated maturities.
Windfarms are Australia's No. 2 renewable energy source
behind hydropower but ahead of solar, providing a quarter of the
country's clean energy and 4 percent of its total energy demand.
However, the country faces a A$17 billion exodus of
investment from its windfarm industry because of a political
deadlock, threatening to kill hopes of meeting a self-imposed
clean energy target.
($1 = 1.3082 Australian dollars)
