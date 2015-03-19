SYDNEY, March 20 National Australia Bank , the country's largest lender by assets, on Friday said it has raised A$205 million ($156.7 million) in the United States to finance an Australian wind farm.

The funding for the Hallett Hill wind farm in South Australia, which has a total capacity of 71.4 megawatts, came entirely from U.S. investors and is the first time an Australian renewable energy asset is being financed in the U.S. private placement market, it added.

The Hallett Hill bond follows NAB's A$300 million climate bond last December for renewable energy facilities - the first time an Australian issuer brought a 'green bond' to the local market.

The funds will be used to fully refinance its existing syndicated bank facilities and provides Hallett Hill with long-dated maturities.

Windfarms are Australia's No. 2 renewable energy source behind hydropower but ahead of solar, providing a quarter of the country's clean energy and 4 percent of its total energy demand.

However, the country faces a A$17 billion exodus of investment from its windfarm industry because of a political deadlock, threatening to kill hopes of meeting a self-imposed clean energy target. ($1 = 1.3082 Australian dollars)