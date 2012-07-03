MUMBAI, July 3 India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, or Nabard, plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($35.97 million) through two-year bonds at 9.45 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. Axis Bank is the sole arranger of the deal, the source said. ($1 = 55.5950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)