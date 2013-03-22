MUMBAI, March 22 India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees via three-year bonds at 8.80 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The bond has a put/call option at the end of one year and one day, said the source.

HSBC and DBS are the arrangers to the bond sale, the source said. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)