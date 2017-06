MUMBAI, July 19 India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($90.65 million) via three-year bonds at 9.20 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday. The debt will have put options at the end of the first and second years. Barclays Capital and Nomura are the arrangers for the deal, the sources said. ($1 = 55.1550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)